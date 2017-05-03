‘The Handmaid’s Tale’ renewed for second season

The second series will be aired in 2018

Hulu series The Handmaid’s Tale has been renewed for a second season in 2018.

The series, which is based on the Margaret Atwood dystopian novel of the same name, reached more Hulu viewers for its April 26th debut than any other programme on the streaming service.

Head of Content, Craig Erwich, told the crowd at the Hulu NYC Upfront that the response the series had received was “absolutely incredible” and that the show had “struck a chord with audiences across the country.”

He added, “As we continue to expand our strong slate of original programming, The Handmaid’s Tale is exactly the type of gripping and thought-provoking storytelling we want to bring to viewers. We can’t wait to explore the world of Gilead and continue Margaret’s vision with another season on Hulu.”

The ten-part series stars Elisabeth Moss (Mad Men), Alexis Bledel (Gilmore Girls) and Samira Wiley (Orange Is The New Black). It was created, executive produced and written by Bruce Miller. Margaret Atwood served as a consulting producer.

The Handmaid’s Tale was released in 1985, and is set in Massachusetts. Following an overthrow of congress by Christian fundamentalists, the United States has become a military dictatorship known as Gilead. Due to widespread sterility as a result of STDs, fertile women have been forced into surrogacy for the ruling class.

Though the first season is currently only available in the US and Canada, production company MGM have promised that the series will be broadcast in the UK soon.