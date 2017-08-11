There's some pretty conclusive evidence on offer..

Game of Thrones fans think they’ve worked out who is playing Rhaegar Targaryen, and there’s some pretty sound evidence to support their theory.

Despite dying before the events of the HBO show, Rhaegar plays a pretty significant role from beyond the grave, not least because he’s the brother of Daenyrys Targaryen, and quite possibly the father of Jon Snow.

But with fans expecting him to appear in some capacity during Season 7, they have begun speculating about the identity of the actor playing him – and all eyes are focused on British actor Wilf Scolding.

A Reddit post offers some pretty conclusive evidence, including the fact that Wilf received a Twitter follow from Aisling Franciosi, the actress who plays Lyanna Stark.

Coincidentally, the follow came when cameras were rolling on the show last September, and Wilf just so happened to follow Aisling back – while also following the official GoT account.

Fans also believe that it is significant that he has only followed Aisling, as it’s likely that Rhaegar will show up in a small wedding scene where few other actors were present.

And then there’s the physical description of Rhaegar in the A Song Of Ice And Fire books – where he’s described as being tall, handsome, and with dark eyes.

They’re all attributes that Wilf pretty much nails, if his Instagram posts are anything to go by.

When its this cold, you should probably jump in a river somewhere #wildswim #naturalwater A post shared by Wilf Scolding (@wilf.scolding) on Jun 19, 2017 at 11:47am PDT

HBO are yet to comment on the theory – but it comes as things begin to hot up in Series 7.

Last week’s episode saw an emotional reunion between Sansa and Arya Stark for the first time in five seasons, while the fate of Jaime Lannister was left hanging in the balance after he attempted to battle one of Daenerys’ dragons.

The next episode of Game of Thrones will air on Sunday.