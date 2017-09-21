HBO gives go-ahead to ‘Watchmen’ TV adaptation pilot

'Lost''s Damon Lindelof will be at the helm.

HBO have greenlit a pilot for a TV adaption of the DC Comics 1986 graphic novel series, ‘Watchmen’.

Back in June, it was reported that HBO were in talks to create the show, but it has now been confirmed.

The show will be made by Damon Lindelof, who co-created ‘Lost’ and ‘The Leftovers’, who previously told TV Line he wasn’t sure about an adaptation, saying: “I hold the source material in such high regard, it would literally be the worst feeling in the world to screw it up.”

The screenwriter and producer recently referenced the adaptation on his Instagram, when he posted an image that looks like the trophy given to one of the comic’s heroes, Hollis Mason, after he retires from fighting crime.

Day One. A post shared by Damon (@damonlindelof) on Sep 19, 2017 at 10:49am PDT

The original comic was created by writer Alan Moore, artist Dave Gibbons, and colourist John Higgins.

It depicts an alternate history where superhero presence in the 1940s and 1960s meant the US won the Vietnam War, and the Watergate scandal – a major political scandal in the 1970s – was never exposed.

Previously, Zach Snyder directed a 2009 film adaption of the book, but sources have told Entertainment Weekly that the TV adaptation will be completely different to the film.