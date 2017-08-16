HBO have issued a statement after next episode of ‘Game Of Thrones’ leaks on HBO Spain

Episode six of season seven was made available via HBO Spain’s on-demand service four days early

HBO have issued a statement after the next episode of Game Of Thrones was made available on HBO Spain’s on-demand service four days early.

The studio have been the target of hackers in recent weeks and has admitted that it had been hit by a major “cyber-incident” in which 1.5 terabytes of data had been stolen from the company’s servers.

“We have learned that the upcoming episode of Game of Thrones was accidentally posted for a brief time on the HBO Nordic and HBO Espana platforms,” a spokesperson for HBO said in a statement, as Digital Spy reports.

“The error appears to have originated with a third party vendor and the episode was removed as soon as it was recognised. This is not connected to the recent cyber incident at HBO in the US.”

The episode remained online for a whole hour before being removed, according to reports. It has since been ripped and circulated via Reddit and peer-to-peer platforms.

A teaser trailer was recently released for the sixth episode of the new season. You can watch it below.

Spoilers for Game of Thrones season 7 may be posted below.

‘Death is the Enemy’ will be the next instalment of Game of Thrones. Ahead of the broadcast, HBO have released a short teaser trailer for the episode that promises more drama in Westeros.

Beric Dondarrion’s voice can be heard at the start of the teaser, telling Jon Snow, “death is the enemy – the first enemy and the last. The enemy always wins and we still need to fight him,” before they’re seen fighting – what looks to be – the army of the dead. Along with Jon Snow and Beric Dondarrion, The Hound, Gendry, Tormund Giantsbane and Jorah Mormont are also seen in combat.

Meanwhile, Daenerys Targaryen is also seen looking out over Dragonstone alongside Tyrion Lannister while Arya is heard saying “you’re scared aren’t you?” as Sansa closes a door. The teaser finishes with Jon Snow and Tormund Giantsbane running away from The Night King.