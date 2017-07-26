Here’s Ron Howard narrating ‘Star Wars’ in the style of ‘Arrested Development’

A brilliant mash-up has been made of director Ron Howard narrating classic Star Wars scenes in the style of Arrested Development. Check it out below.

Last month, Howard was named as new director of the upcoming Han Solo spin-off movie – after original directors Phil Lord and Christopher Miller left the project due to “creative differences”. It was claimed that the axed directors ‘turned solo into Ace Ventura‘.

Now, comedy podcast Nerdist has honoured the decision and provided a potential parody glimpse into the future by creating ‘Arrested Rebellion’ – a re-imagining of the Star Wars story in the style of his cult hit comedy Arrested Development.

Recasting the characters from the original trilogy as “the family who lost everything and the one son who had no choice but to keep them all together”, the skit sees Hans Solo play “the Smuggler,” Chewbacca as “his best friend,” Leia as “his girlfriend,” Luke Skywalker as “her brother,” and Darth Vader as “the father-in-law.”

The currently untitled film will provide an origin story for Han Solo, with rising star Alden Ehrenreich succeeding Harrison Ford in the iconic role and Woody Harrelson playing his mentor . Donald Glover, Fleabag‘s Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Emilia Clarke and Michael K Williams are also co-starring.

The movie is scheduled for a May 2018 release.

Meanwhile, Arrested Development season five is set for a 2018 release after it was confirmed that 17 episodes had been commissioned.