Here’s the favourites to win ‘Love Island’ tonight

The bookies’ favourites to win Love Island have been revealed, ahead of the show’s grand final tonight.

Kem Cetinay, 21, and his girlfriend Amber Davies are set to scoop the ITV show’s £50,000 prize with odds of 4/6, according to Paddy Power.

They’re closely followed by Camilla Thurlow and her boyfriend Jamie Jewitt, who have received odds of 13/5.

An outside punt is also available on Chris Hughes and Oliva Attwood with 3/1 odds, while Marcel Somerville and Gabby Allen have been priced at 16/1.

The dating show will draw to a close tonight after a third season that has seen Stormzy reveal himself to be an unlikely fan.

At one point during the series, he also managed to stir up trouble after one of his tweets was used during a particularly divisive dating challenge.

He even made a surprise cameo on the show too, appearing via video link to offer support for contestants Kem, Chris and Marcel ahead of a talent show which saw them rapping under the name ‘Run KMC’.