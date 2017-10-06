Watch a trailer for the new ‘Hey Arnold!’ movie

'Hey Arnold! The Jungle Movie' airs in November

A trailer is here for the upcoming Hey Arnold! TV movie.

The two-hour comeback, called Hey Arnold! The Jungle Movie, follows Arnold on his search for his parents in San Lorenzo. It’s a direct follow-up to 2002’s Hey Arnold!: The Movie.

Hey Arnold! The Jungle Movie will premiere on Nickelodeon in the US on November 24.

Watch this trailer beneath:

The majority of the original cast will be returning to voice the film. Returning cast members include Francesca Marie Smith as Helga, Justin Shenkarow as Harold, Anndi McAfee as Phoebe, Olivia Hack as Rhonda and Dan Castellaneta and Tress MacNeille as Arnold’s grandparents.

However main characters Arnold and best friend Gerald will not be voiced by the original actors, but instead younger performers. Arnold will be voiced by Mason Vale Cotton and Gerald will be voiced by Benjamin Flores Jr.

Original voice actors of the two leads, Lane Toran and Jamil Walker Smith, will voice other characters in the movie instead.

Chris Viscardi, senior vice president of content development for Nickelodeon Franchise Properties, said in a statement: “We’re incredibly fortunate to work with these talented voice actors who brought to life one of the most celebrated cartoons in Nickelodeon’s history. The voice cast is an essential piece to the Hey Arnold! universe and we’re excited for a new generation of fans to hear these characters in a new TV movie.”