Hillary Clinton compares herself to Cersei from ‘Game Of Thrones’

Comparison is made in Clinton’s new book 'What Happened'

Hillary Clinton appears to compare herself to Game Of Thrones character Cersei Lannister in her new book.

Clinton’s book What Happened is out today (September 12) and has seen the former Democratic candidate criticised for seemingly blaming Bernie Sanders for her defeat to Trump.

As Newsweek reports, one passage sees Clinton write: “Crowds at Trump rallies called for my imprisonment more times than I can count. They shouted, ‘Guilty! Guilty!’ like the religious zealots in Game of Thrones chanting ‘Shame! Shame!’ while Cersei Lannister walked back to the Red Keep.”

Clinton’s reference alludes to Cersei’s Walk of Atonement in season five. It saw the character publicly and humiliatingly shamed, forced to walk naked through King’s Landing.

The passage also sees Clinton make reference to The Handmaid’s Tale writer Margaret Atwood and classicist author Mary Beard. See below:

Meanwhile, Bon Iver’s Justin Vernon was among those to criticise Clinton for appearing to blame Sanders for her US Presidential election loss against Donald Trump.

Sanders’ “attacks” in the Democratic primaries “caused lasting damage,” according to Clinton and made it “harder to unify progressives in the general election… paving the way for Trump’s ‘Crooked Hillary’ campaign.”

Clinton also claimed that President Obama advised her to “grit my teeth and lay off Bernie as much as I could,” leading to her feeling like she was “in a straitjacket.”

Vernon later took to Twitter to scold Clinton for her remarks and the assertion that Sanders was in part responsible for her defeat. “Hillary coming out and saying Bernie disrupted the Democratic Party, when all she did was represent the Status Quo… infuriates me,” he tweeted, adding: “Above all, for her to come out on a day like today, in a week like this and talk about this, is SO self-centered. Just like the dem party”.

Debating with fans in further tweets, Vernon went on to reveal that he voted for Clinton in the US election but felt that “her campaign failed the left”, adding: “Hillary didn’t win because she sunk to the middle. She didn’t win because she didn’t have fire for these people. Same old, same old.”