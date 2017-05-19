‘House Of Cards’ star speaks out about gender pay gap

Robin Wright has also suggested she might quit acting

House Of Cards star Robin Wright has shared her thoughts on and experiences of the gender pay gap in a new interview.

Wright plays First Lady Claire Underwood on Netflix’s political drama, alongside Kevin Spacey, the show’s POTUS.

The actor was previously told she was getting paid the same as her on-screen husband, but has since found out that was not true. Speaking to Garbage‘s Shirley Manson for The Edit, Wright said: “I was told that I was getting equal pay [to Spacey] and I believed them, and I found out recently that it’s not true… So that’s something to investigate.”

She continued to explain: “Claire and Francis [Spacey’s character] are equivalent as far as their power, their union and the plot. I may not have as many scenes or words as Francis, but Claire doesn’t need to verbalize as much.

“Francis is an orator, a poet, a demonstrator. Claire is an [ego] that sits in the back and directs him, but they are partners on the same plane.”

Wright, who is set to appear in Wonder Woman and Blade Runner 2049, also suggested she might quit actor to focus on producing instead.

“I only want to direct,” she said. “I don’t want to be in front of the camera anymore. I’ve done it, I’m bored. I so appreciate [this career].