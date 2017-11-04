‘House of Cards’ producers considering killing off Kevin Spacey’s character

Netflix have also officially cut ties with the actor.

‘House of Cards’ producers are discussing how best to move forward with the show after one of its actors Kevin Spacey was hit with a number of sexual harrassment and assault claims.

Last week it was thought that the show would end, but Variety now report that producers are mindful that there are 300 cast and crew members – some of whom have accused Spacey of sexual harrassment – who would be unfairly put out of work if the sixth season does not continue.

Production of the political drama was put to a halt on Tuesday (October 31), with talks of spin-offs already in the works.

A suggestion apparently being discussed is that the show could kill off Spacey’s character, Frank Underwood, and instead focus on his wife, Claire – played by Robin Wright.

Producers are currently looking into contracts to see if they can legally continue without Spacey.

Last night Netflix confirmed that they would no longer work with the show if Spacey was still in it.

“Netflix will not be involved with any further production of ‘House of Cards’ that includes Kevin Spacey,” Netflix’s statement reads.

“We will continue to work with MRC [entertainment company, Media Rights Capital] during this hiatus time to evaluate our path forward as it relates to the show.”

Netflix also confimed that they would not be moving forward with the release of ‘Gore’, a film that Spacey had produced and starred in.

The actor was accused of coming out as gay to deflect from the initial accusation, made by a then teenage actor, from three decades ago.

He has now released a statement saying he is taking time out following a number of further allegations.