‘House Of Cards’ season 5 premiere date announced in new teaser video

The dark clip coincides with Trump's real-life inauguration

The premiere date of House Of Cards season five has been announced.

The Netflix political drama first aired in 2013, starring Kevin Spacey as politician Frank Underwood.

A new teaser video has been unveiled for season five, which sees an American flag being flown upside down, along with audio of children pledging their allegiance to the flag.

The dark clip, which coincides with Trump’s real-life inauguration, reveals that House Of Cards will return for its fifth season on May 30.

Watch below.

In an interview last year, Spacey said that he believed House Of Cards “doesn’t go far enough” in portraying the madness of the American election.

In an interview with The Guardian, Spacey spoke about the comparison between the series and the real elections, saying he “will go to my hotel room and wonder ‘have we gone too far … have we crossed the Rubicon” by creating “something unbelievable … then I turn on the TV and watch the news … then I think we haven’t gone far enough.”

Spacey added: “We just need to remember he’s a fictional character and that some of the candidates running appear to be fictional too.”

He later hit out at Trump by labelling him as a “disease” at the Cannes Film Festival.