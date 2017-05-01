Watch Frank Underwood’s sinister Presidential campaign message in ‘House Of Cards’ season 5 trailer

Netflix show returns on May 30

An official trailer has been released for House Of Cards season five.

The Netflix political drama first aired in 2013, starring Kevin Spacey as politician Frank Underwood. It will return for its fifth season on May 30. Watch a teaser trailer here and see the first photos to be revealed.

In this new trailer, Spacey’s President Underwood prepares for his election campaign with a sinister message. “The American people don’t know what’s best for them. I do. I know exactly what they need,” he tells wife Claire, played by Robin Wright.

“They’re like little children, Claire. We have to hold their sticky fingers and wipe their filthy mouths. Teach them right from wrong. Tell what to think and how to feel and what to want. They even need help writing their wildest dreams. Crafting their worst fears. Lucky for them, they have me. They have you.”

Spacey’s character finishes the monologue by saying: “Underwood, 2016. 2020. 2024. 2028. 2032. 2036. One nation, Underwood,”

In an interview last year, Spacey said that he believed House Of Cards “doesn’t go far enough” in portraying the madness of the American election.

In an interview with The Guardian, Spacey spoke about the comparison between the series and the real elections, saying he “will go to my hotel room and wonder ‘have we gone too far … have we crossed the Rubicon” by creating “something unbelievable … then I turn on the TV and watch the news … then I think we haven’t gone far enough.”

Spacey added: “We just need to remember he’s a fictional character and that some of the candidates running appear to be fictional too.”

He later hit out at Trump by labelling him as a “disease” at the Cannes Film Festival.