‘House Of Cards’ season 5: First photos revealed

New season premieres on Netflix in May

The first official photos have been released for House Of Cards season five.

The Netflix political drama first aired in 2013, starring Kevin Spacey as politician Frank Underwood. It will return for its fifth season on May 30. Watch a teaser trailer here.

See these new photos below. A synopsis states that Spacey’s character of Underwood and wife Claire (played by Robin Wright) will start to “show cracks in their relationship”.

In an interview last year, Spacey said that he believed House Of Cards “doesn’t go far enough” in portraying the madness of the American election.

In an interview with The Guardian, Spacey spoke about the comparison between the series and the real elections, saying he “will go to my hotel room and wonder ‘have we gone too far … have we crossed the Rubicon” by creating “something unbelievable … then I turn on the TV and watch the news … then I think we haven’t gone far enough.”

Spacey added: “We just need to remember he’s a fictional character and that some of the candidates running appear to be fictional too.”

He later hit out at Trump by labelling him as a “disease” at the Cannes Film Festival.