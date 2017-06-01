‘House of Cards’ tweets at Theresa May, and Twitter hilariously reacts

The Netflix show hits out at the Prime Minister for failing to debate on BBC One.

Netflix show House of Cards has hit out at Theresa May after she failed to appear on last night’s general election debate.

Earlier this week (Monday May 29), Corbyn and May shared the spoils in a Channel 4 / Sky News election Q&A.

Yesterday, Corbyn made the decision to take part in the leader’s debate on BBC One. However, the Prime Minister sent Conservative Secretary of State for Energy and Climate Change Amber Rudd, instead of attending herself.

May told reporters while campaigning in Bath that she has been “been taking Jeremy Corbyn on directly week in, week out at prime minister’s questions. I feel sorry for ITV – why didn’t he do their debate?!”

Her decision to not turn up to the debate sparked reactions across social media, with a particular tweet from House of Cards proving particularly popular.

“@theresa_may They respect you more when you show strength. Or show up,” the Netflix show tweeted.

Users hilariously reacted to the tweet, with one writing: “Ah yes, the vast political influence of a TV show. You realise House of Cards is fictional? Like May’s authority.”

Another added, “Already at episode 7! Loving it. Oh and yes the PM should have showed up to the debate instead of convfefe.” You can see some of the best reactions below.

With the election only a week away (June 8), Jeremy Corbyn has been making himself an internet presence talking to JME and addressing crowds at a Libertines performance.

