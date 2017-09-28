Hugh Hefner to be buried next to Marilyn Monroe

Playboy mogul died this morning (September 28) aged 91

Playboy founder Hugh Hefner is set to be buried next to late iconic model Marilyn Monroe.

The adult magazine mogul passed away peacefully at home in the early hours of this morning (September 28), from natural causes.

The first edition featured a set of nude photographs of Marilyn Monroe that Hefner had bought for $200. They had originally been shot for a 1949 calendar.

Hefner attributed much of his immediate success to the inclusion of a nude picture of Monroe.

Since Hefner’s death, it has emerged that the millionaire will be buried next to Monroe in LA’s Westwood Village cemetery, according to the Independent. Hefner reportedly bought the crypt back in 1992 for $75,000.

Other Hollywood celebrities to be buried at the famous cemetery include Dean Martin, Roy Orbison, and Truman Capote.

Playboy released a statement on his death, stating: “Hugh M. Hefner, the American icon who in 1953 introduced the world to Playboy magazine and built the company into one of the most recognisable American global brands in history, peacefully passed away today from natural causes at his home, The Playboy Mansion, surrounded by loved ones. He was 91 years old.”

Kiss bassist Gene Simmons, Kim Karadashian West, Paris Hilton, actor Rob Lowe and Jenny McCarthy were among a host of stars who paid tribute to the Playboy founder.

Hefner began publishing Playboy in his kitchen at home in 1953. It became the largest-selling men’s magazine in the world, shifting seven million copies a month at its peak.

Over the year’s the adult magazine interviewed huge icons included John Lennon, civil rights leader Martin Luther and Cuban revolutionary Fidel Castro.

The magazine published nude photos of its Playboy Bunnies along with shots of stars Pamela Anderson, Kate Moss, Madonna and Cindy Crawford.

In 2012, aged 86, he married his third wife Crystal Harris – who was 60 years his junior.