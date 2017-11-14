Iggy Pop and Jarvis Cocker to cover ‘Peaky Blinders’ theme for series 4

Pair to take on Nick Cave's 'Red Right Hand'

Iggy Pop and Jarvis Cocker are set to cover Nick Cave‘s ‘Red Right Hand’ for the upcoming fourth series of Peaky Blinders. ‘Red Right Hand’ is used as the theme music in the BBC show.

The show’s star Helen McCrory revealed the news on The One Show on Tuesday (November 14). “Every year, [the producers] look out for different singers, and who’s going to do the cover music,” she said. “One of the ‘Red Right Hand’ covers will be from the duet of Iggy Pop and Jarvis Cocker.”

McCrory didn’t state whether Pop and Cocker’s version of the 1994 Nick Cave and the Bad Seeds track would take over as the show’s opening theme.

The Peaky Blinders was previously covered by PJ Harvey for the show’s second series, while Arctic Monkeys have also covered the song in the past.

Peaky Blinders returns to BBC Two on Wednesday (November 15).

The show’s star Cillian Murphy recently spoke to NME about his favourite songs. He said of Christine And The Queens’ ‘Tilted’: “I really like that and it’s very danceable. It’s just got a great groove and she’s an amazing performer. I love great dancing and she’s a really great dancer. I defy anyone not to want to dance when they listen to that track.”