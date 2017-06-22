More info on ’13 Reasons Why’ Season 2 revealed
Star of the show Kate Walsh has shared some new info on the hit Netflix series
Kate Walsh has revealed more information on what to expect from 13 Reasons Why Season 2.
The star – who plays Hannah’s mother Olivia Baker in the hit Netflix show – told People Now that her character will be more intent on getting to the bottom of what caused her daughter’s suicide.
“We’ll see more and more of the mystery getting revealed, and I think you see Mrs Baker still questing for the answers of what happened to her daughter,” Walsh said. “We’ve already started shooting, so I know where it’s going.”
She also revealed that the show’s time-shifting narrative is set to return. Praising the show’s creator Brian Yorkey, she stated, “His use of time and going back and forth in time, we’ll see more of that. He has such an incredibly all-encompassing vision for the show.
“He does a great job of playing with storytelling in a kind of Rashomon kind of way, so you see it from lots of different points of views.”
“When people intimate that Jessica’s story is done, I find that a horrific thought because Jessica is just beginning the process of recovering from her rape, and we have a rapist who has not in any way been brought to justice,” Yorkey said. “To leave those two things hanging out there in the world would be upsetting.”
He also confirmed that the first season’s cassette tapes would play less of a narrative role this time around. “The tapes are still obviously on people’s minds, but there is a different sort of analogue technology that plays a hugely important role in season two,” he said. “So the cassette tapes aren’t at the centre of it — those two boxes of tapes are still hanging around and matter to people — but there will be a new piece of technology for 13-year-olds to Google and try to understand what it was.”
Filming on 13 Reasons Why Season 2 started earlier this month. The first season attracted some controversy for its 13-episode first season, with some accusations of its alleged ‘glamourisation’ of teenage suicide and mental health issues.
13 Reasons Why will return to Netflix in 2018.