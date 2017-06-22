More info on ’13 Reasons Why’ Season 2 revealed

Star of the show Kate Walsh has shared some new info on the hit Netflix series

Kate Walsh has revealed more information on what to expect from 13 Reasons Why Season 2.

The star – who plays Hannah’s mother Olivia Baker in the hit Netflix show – told People Now that her character will be more intent on getting to the bottom of what caused her daughter’s suicide.

“We’ll see more and more of the mystery getting revealed, and I think you see Mrs Baker still questing for the answers of what happened to her daughter,” Walsh said. “We’ve already started shooting, so I know where it’s going.”