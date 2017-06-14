The internet reacts to Theresa May’s ‘awkward’ Mexican wave attempt

'The lady's not for timing'

Last night saw Theresa May attend the football match of England vs France with French President Emmanuel Macron, at which she attempted a Mexican wave – much to the internet’s delight.

The viral moment came after the Prime Minister and the Conservative party suffered humiliating losses in last week’s general election. The result now finds Prime Minister May clinging to power after her snap election bid for a majority backfired and her party lost seats in Labour made surprising gains – resulting in a hung Parliament. It’s been reported that Corbyn’s party only lost the election by just over 2,000 votes – with his progress largely secured by a huge swell of support from young voters.

But, more embarrassment was yet to fail – after the PM’s botched attempt at a Mexican wave during the England match would become fuel for meme-makers everywhere. Viewers took to Twitter to react:

Corbyn meanwhile, has vowed to continue to fight for power, claiming that Labour are ‘ready to lead and govern’. Many are predicting that their could be another general election as soon as October.