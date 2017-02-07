Watch the first full trailer for new Marvel show ‘Iron Fist’

The Marvel show arrives in full next month

Netflix have shared the first official trailer for upcoming TV show Iron Fist.

The Marvel comic-book adaptation is focused on the character of the same name, and will arrive on the streaming service on March 17. Watch the trailer in full below.

Finn Jones, who previously played Loras Tyrell in Game of Thrones, will star as Danny Rand/Iron Fist – a New York billionaire who returns to New York after years missing, and utilises his new found martial arts skills to fight crime.

Also starring in the drama is Jessica Fenwick (Star Wars: The Force Awakens) as Rand’s ally Colleen Wing, as well as David Wenham (Lord Of The Rings) as nemesis David Meachum and Jessica Stroup (90210) as his daughter Joy Meachum.

The series, made up 13 one-hour episodes, is the fourth instalment of Netflix’s Marvel series which includes Daredevil, Jessica Jones and Luke Cage. The four shows will combine for The Defenders, an eight-episode mini-series in which the all the characters crossover. The Defenders is due on Netflix in mid-2017. Jessica Jones star Krysten Ritter recently shed some light on the upcoming collaboration: “No one’s best friends in all of The Defenders. This is a reluctant team-up.”



The character Iron Fist has seldom been seen in live-action format before, but Disney and Marvel executive Bob Iger has suggested that if the show succeeds, a full film adaptation is “quite possible”.

Elsewhere in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Guardians of The Galaxy Vol. 2 recently released a new trailer during the Super Bowl, and soundtracked by Fleetwood Mac’s ‘The Chain.