Netflix’s ‘Iron Fist’ soundtrack now available to stream featuring Anderson .Paak

The score for Netflix's 'Iron Fist' is available to buy digitally and on streaming services.

The soundtrack for Netflix’s newest entry into the Marvel TV series, Iron Fist, is now available to purchase and stream

The score for the 13-episode series that brings Danny Rand into Marvel Cinematic universe is 25 tracks long and features all of the original music composed by Trevor Morris for the show.

It also features the track ‘Come Down’ by Anderson .Paak off of his second studio album, Malibu.

Although they’re absent from the original soundtrack, ‘Iron Fist’ has featured music from the likes of Run The Jewels, Vince Staples, Outkast and Killah Priest.

Finn Jones, who plays Danny Rand in the show, recently defended the bad critical reception of the final Defender series on the basis that his character is too similar to Donald Trump.

Speaking to the Radio Times, Jones said “I think the world has changed a lot since we were filming that television show,” he said. “I’m playing a white American billionaire superhero, at a time when the white American billionaire archetype is public enemy number one, especially in the US.”

Iron Fist follows Daredevil, Jessica Jones and Luke Cage as the final of Netflix and Marvel’s Defenders which are all currently available to stream on Netflix.