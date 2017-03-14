‘Iron Fist’ star Finn Jones blames Donald Trump for bad reviews

Netflix's new Marvel show arrives this week

Finn Jones, who stars in upcoming Marvel/Netflix series Iron Fist, has defended the show from bad reviews, arguing that it’s because his character is too similar to Donald Trump.

Game of Thrones actor Jones appears as Danny Rand in Iron Fist, which arrives on Netflix this Friday (March 17). Also starring in the drama is Jessica Fenwick (Star Wars: The Force Awakens) as Rand’s ally Colleen Wing, as well as David Wenham (Lord Of The Rings) as nemesis David Meachum and Jessica Stroup (90210) as his daughter Joy Meachum.

Speaking to the Radio Times, Jones claimed that people were put off because he is playing a “white American billionaire superhero”.

“I think the world has changed a lot since we were filming that television show,” he said. “I’m playing a white American billionaire superhero, at a time when the white American billionaire archetype is public enemy number one, especially in the US.”

He added: “We filmed the show way before Trump’s election, and I think it’s very interesting to see how that perception, now that Trump’s in power, how it makes it very difficult to root for someone coming from white privilege, when that archetype is public enemy number one.”

Jones recently quit Twitter after comments he made about diversity. The actor was accused of hypocrisy by some users after he shared a link to Riz Ahmed’s recent speech in Parliament about the importance of diversity on TV.