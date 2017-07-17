There's a striking similarity...

Yesterday, Jodie Whittaker was announced as the 13th Doctor in Doctor Who, and it wasn’t long before fans reacted with a mix of sheer excitement and depressing predictable derision.

The announcement came in the form of a short video clip which saw Jodie walking through a woodland clearing to reach the Tardis, while wearing the hoodie and overcoat favoured by her predecessor, Peter Capaldi.

But while it’s unlikely to be the look that she will adopt throughout her Tardis tenure, it wasn’t long before Whovians began noticing a certain similarity between Jodie’s Doctor and the artwork of David Bowie’s 1977 album Low.

David Llewelyn wrote on Twitter: “I’ve worked out why my subconscious instantly accepted Jodie Whittaker as television’s Dr Who. She’s channeling a little bit of Bowie.”

Taking the theme one step further, one fan then suggested that a certain Bowie song might be appropriate for Capadi’s re-generation into Whittaker.

“Now I really want one of her first lines as the Doctor to be turn and face the strange (ch-ch-changes changes)”, they wrote.

Another said: “Channelling Bowie makes her a truly worthy successor to Capaldi!”

Jodie, who will become the first female doctor in the show’s 54 year history, has been warmly received by previous stars including Colin Baker who hailed the decision as a ‘result’.