‘Always Sunny’ actor responds to ‘Game Of Thrones’ cameo rumours

"I love that people think that that was us," star says

It’s Always Sunny In Philadelphia actor Charlie Day has responded to speculation that he made a covert cameo in Game Of Thrones.

The long-running FXX comedy concluded its twelfth season in March and its immediate future is currently uncertain.

Always Sunny director Matt Shakman has directed the last two episodes of Game Of Thrones and there has been speculation from fans that Day (Charlie Kelly in Always Sunny) and co-star Rob McElhenney (who plays Mac in the show) appeared behind Greyworm in one episode.

“I love that people think that that was us,” Day has now told Huffington Post. “I’ve probably been trying to keep that mystery alive, but I feel like that takes away from the fine performances given by whoever those two people were in the masks, so I do not want to take credit for their work. That was, in fact, not us. I’m gonna be hard-pressed to stand in a hot mask and tight leather all day.”

Asked if he could appear in a GoT episode in the future, Kelly said: “If we’re able to speak on behalf of our [Always Sunny] director Matt Shakman, who’s directed the last two episodes — spoiler alert to the people who aren’t caught up with it, they’re pretty epic episodes— I do feel like we’ve gotten our It’s Always Sunny stamp on the show in some way just by getting him that gig. He’s an extremely talented director. He’s done a lot of work. But in terms of us being on the show… I don’t see it happening. That being said, I’m such a fan of the show. I’d rather just watch it than be in it.”

During the same interview, Day addressed reports that Glenn Howerton’s character Dennis could leave the show.

“We really never want to do the show without Dennis,” Day said. “There is a possibility that maybe we would have Dennis in part of a season, not a complete season. I think we would still do a great season. There is a possibility that we have Dennis for an entire season, which would be fantastic.”

He continued: “You know, we’ll see what happens with [Howerton’s] show, but I personally would not want to do the show without Dennis. And talking with Glenn, I know he still has a lot of love for the show and wants to do the show.”