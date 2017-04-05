Watch Ivanka Trump respond to Scarlett Johansson’s ‘Complicit’ ‘SNL’ sketch

Donald Trump's daughter says: "I don’t know what it means to be complicit"

Ivanka Trump has responded to Scarlett Johansson’s impression and criticism of her on Saturday Night Live.

Last month (March), Johansson appeared as Donald Trump’s daughter in a sketch advertising a fake fragrance called ‘Complicit’, described as a scent “for the woman who could stop all this but won’t”.

“Also I bet when she watches Titanic, she thinks she’s Rose,” Johansson joked in the skit. “Sorry girl, you’re Billy Zane.”

Ivanka Trump was asked about being described as “complicit” in an interview with CBS. She said: “If being complicit is wanting to be a force for good and to make a positive impact, then I’m complicit.”

She added: “I don’t know that the critics who may say that of me, if they found themselves in this very unique and unprecedented situation that I am now in, would do any differently than I am doing… I don’t know what it means to be complicit”.

Watch both the SNL sketch and Ivanka’s response below:

Meanwhile, Louis CK has called Donald Trump a “gross, crook, dirty, rotten, lying sack of shit” on US TV. “I don’t think his name is Donald Trump, I honestly don’t,” Louis joked on the Late Show. “Don’t you just want God to show up and say, ‘I was just kidding’?” he then asked. “I just wish that he would.”