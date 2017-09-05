Jaden Smith and Vampire Weekend’s Ezra Koenig tease new Netflix anime?

Project appears to be called 'Neo Yokio'

Jaden Smith and Vampire Weekend frontman Ezra Koenig appear to have teamed up on a new anime project for Netflix.

The two stars have been teasing something seemingly called Neo Yokio. It is thought that the project will debut on Netflix on September, although it’s not yet known whether it will be in the form of a movie or TV series.

According to a tweet from Koenig, the project was created in collaboration with Japanese animators Studio Deen, Production IG and anime director Kazuhiro Furuhashi.

A Twitter account linked to the show suggests that the likes of Rookie‘s Tavi Gevinson, The Hunger Games‘ Amandla Stenberg, John DiMaggio (Adventure Time and Futurama) and Jaden’s sister Willow Smith could be involved with the project.

Smith has also shared a picture of a character that appears to be the lead in the project. See that below.

In 2015, Koenig tweeted a picture of himself with Smith, with a caption that read: “things are bubbling in the sea beneath 14th street”.

@Neoyokio A post shared by Jaden Smith (@c.syresmith) on Sep 5, 2017 at 8:40am PDT

Actor Jude Law also could be involved. He hinted at the project last year, saying at the time: “I was just part of a really eccentric and exciting project that Ezra Koenig, who’s the lead singer of Vampire Weekend – he wrote and conceived this animated series that’s about to start, I believe on Netflix, called Neo Yokio… I think Jaden Smith is playing this little boy called Kai in it, and I’m his butler. I’m this kind of huge robot butler called Charles, who is also a rocket ship. And it takes place in a New York that is sort of combined with Tokyo in the future.”

Meanwhile, Koenig has confirmed that Vampire Weekend are “80% done” on their next album.

The New York band released third album ‘Modern Vampires Of The City’ in 2013, but have maintained a relative silence since they last emerged to play a political rally for Bernie Sanders in 2016.

Koenig recently revealed that they’re well on the way to completing their fourth album after he was quizzed by a fan. The admission came as a fan sent Koenig a picture of a baked pie, with the words “Where’s the album” written in pastry. Responding to the creatively-posed question, he wrote: “80% done but the last 20% is always the hardest.”