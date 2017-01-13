Watch James Corden and Bryan Cranston enact a Kanye West-themed soap opera

The 'Late Late Show' host and the 'Breaking Bad' actor starred together in a sketch comprised almost entirely of 'Ye lyrics

James Corden and Bryan Cranston have appeared together in a Kanye West-themed soap opera sketch, with the dialogue being almost entirely made up of lyrics from some of the rapper’s best-known songs.

Cranston appeared as a guest on Corden’s Late Late Show last night (January 12), taking part in the sketch alongside the host and Late Late show bandleader Reggie Watts, as well as the episode’s two other guests, Jessica Biel and Giovanni Ribisi.

Entitled ‘The Bold and The Lyrical’, the spoof soap opera – supposedly ‘written’ by West – saw the players speak almost completely in lyrics that had been taken from the rapper’s songs. With Cranston and Biel’s characters set to marry in a ceremony presided over by Watts, Corden is then shown gatecrashing the occasion and reciting the lyrics to West’s 2010 song ‘Runaway’ as he yells at the happy couple: “Let’s have a toast for the douchebags, let’s have a toast for the assholes, let’s have a toast for the scumbags… baby, I’ve got a plan,” he said, addressing Biel. “Runaway as fast as you can.”

Watch the Kanye-heavy sketch below.

Corden made headlines earlier this week after sharing a story about the time former James Bond actor Pierce Brosnan was rude to him at a U2 concert – watch The Late Late Show host recall the tale here.