Watch James Corden joke about Cee Lo Green’s bizarre Grammys outfit

'Late Late Show' host recaps Sunday's Grammys ceremony

James Corden recapped the Grammys ceremony that he hosted on last night’s Late Late Show.

During the segment, Corden joked about Cee Lo Green’s bizarre gold outfit that he wore for the evening, what has since been revealed to be the attire of his new alter-ego Gnarly Davidson.

“We’ve been thinking what do we even call this?” Corden said of Green’s costume. “Do we call it ‘C3-P-LO,’ or we thought ‘C-LO-3O’? Or maybe we should just call it what it is: a cry for help.”

Corden also discussed Adele restarting her George Michael tribute, joking: “When she did that, America was like, ‘Wait we can just redo things after we mess up – would’ve been nice to know that after the election.'”

Watch below:

Grammys host James Corden poked fun at Donald Trump during Sunday night’s ceremony. During the show, he showed some mock tweets on the screen that viewers were supposedly sending from home. They included one from Trump that read “Just as I predicted, Corden doing GREAT job as host. Terrific. #Grammys”, plus lots of negative messages.

“What I’ll say is that any negative tweets you see are fake tweets,” Corden joked. “They are not real tweets. The negative ones are fake tweets.”

Corden also mentioned Trump in his opening, which saw him rap: “Live it all up, because this is the best, and with President Trump, we don’t know what comes next.”