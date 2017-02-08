Watch James Corden and Ellen DeGeneres try to guess Drake, Rihanna and Taylor Swift lyrics

Corden appears in segment on 'Ellen'

James Corden and Ellen DeGeneres recently appeared in a segment called ‘Finish The Lyric’ on the latter’s US talk show.

Corden appeared on Ellen, where he attempted to guess lyrics by Drake, Rihanna, Justin Bieber and Taylor Swift – to mixed success.

Watch in the clip below:

Both Corden and DeGeneres have spoken out against Donald Trump in recent weeks.

After it emerged that Trump had screened Finding Dory at the White House, DeGeneres pointed out the irony, considering the movie’s moral message.

Explaining that Dory is Australian and on a mission to locate her parents, who are in America, DeGeneres added; “I don’t know what religion they are, but her dad sounds a little Jewish. It doesn’t matter,” said DeGeneres, before explaining that Dory and friends, once in America, are barred from re-entry by a large wall.

“They all have to get over the wall and you won’t believe it, but that wall has almost no effect in keeping them out,” said DeGeneres.

However, after crossing the wall, DeGeneres explains how Dory is still separated from her family, enlisting the help of “animals that don’t even need her. Animals that don’t have anything in common with her. They help her, even though they’re completely different colours. Because that’s what you do when you see someone in need – you help them.”

Corden, meanwhile, released a protest video that included the message: “Today, James flew out of Los Angeles. So all our shows this week have been pre-taped. Freedom of movement should be this easy for all legal immigrants. Not just the white and Christian ones.”