Watch James Corden turn Katy Perry lyrics into a soap opera

'Late Late Show' sketch featured Claire Danes, Christine Baranski and Jack McBrayer

James Corden turned Katy Perry lyrics into a soap opera on his Late Late Show in the US last night (April 4).

The comedian-turned-late night star appeared in a comedy skit that featured Perry’s most famous lyrics used as soap opera dialogue. It saw Corden wake up to find cherry chapstick in his bed.

The sketch also starred Claire Danes, Christine Baranski and Jack McBrayer.

Watch below:

Meanwhile, Katy Perry recently uploaded a screenshot of her Googling for “hot” photos of herself in an attempt to feel less “insecure”. The singer, who is expected to release her fifth album shortly, took to Instagram to upload a scantily-clad picture of herself squeezing lemons, explaining in the caption: “was feeling insecure about my last two posts so”.

Earlier this week, Russell Brand spoke about his short-lived marriage to Katy Perry in an interview. Brand and Perry began dating in 2009 and were married from October 2010 to December 2011.

Speaking to John Bishop for UK TV, Brand was asked about intentionally keeping details of their marriage private. He replied: “Well, thinking about it now I must have been conscious on some level that it would be very challenging if there were external influences [to the marriage].”

Brand continued: “Katy was obviously very, very occupied and very busy. I was [also] occupied and busy. Not to the same degree, I recognise… Obviously the marriage didn’t last for a very long time and I think that is to do with the undulating nature of fame.”

On his feeling towards Perry now, Brand said: “I still feel very warm towards her. I feel like when I hear about her or see her, I think ‘Aw there’s that person. There’s that person in the world.’ But I sort of recognise it as a part of my life that was for a clearly delineated piece of time.”