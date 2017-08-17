James Corden parodies ‘Despacito’ to comment on Trump, fidget spinners and more

The TV host performed his version of the biggest hit of the summer on 'The Late Late Show' last night

James Corden has performed a parody of Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee’s ‘Despacito’ on The Late Late Show.

The track is the biggest hit of the summer and recently became the most viewed video on YouTube, as well as the most streamed song of all time.

On last night’s episode of the late night show (August 16), Corden transformed ‘Despacito”s lyrics to cover a range of topics, from Donald Trump to fidget spinners, Theresa May to Beyoncé‘s babies.

“North Korean threats of aggression/ Theresa May blew a snap election/ Russia brought recusals from Sessions, yeah,” began his version of the track. Moving on, he addressed the weekend’s events in Charlottesville and Trump’s reluctance to denounce the neo-Nazis and white supremacists involved, singing: “Donald Trump made comments that brought him shame/ Kept saying that both sides are to blame/ After denouncing neo-Nazis slowly, slowly.“

Watch the parody below, via Billboard.

Earlier this month, Liam Gallagher downplayed the chances of him ever appearing on ‘Carpool Karaoke’, slamming host Corden as a ‘knobhead’.

The Oasis turned solo star was being interviewed by GQ when he was asked if he’d follow in the footsteps of the likes of Adele, Red Hot Chili Peppers, Britney Spears, Mariah Carey and Lady Gaga in sitting in the passenger seat and singing along with the host.

“No, thank you very much,” replied Gallagher. “No fucking chance mate. With that fat bloke from Kevin and Perry?”

His partner Debbie Gwyther then replied: “It’s called Gavin and Stacey and you’ve never watched it,” before Gallagher concluded “I don’t need to watch it to know I won’t like it. James Corden is a knobhead.”