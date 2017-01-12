Watch James Corden call out Pierce Brosnan for being rude to him at a U2 concert

Talk show host recalls incident in 'Late Late Show' segment 'Spill Your Guts or Fill Your Guts'

James Corden has recalled the time that Pierce Brosnan was rude to him at a U2 gig.

The late-night host remembered the incident during his Late Late Show segment ‘Spill Your Guts or Fill Your Guts’, which sees celebrities answer awkward questions or forfeit by eating gross food.

Asked to name a celebrity that has been rude to him at a party, Corden spoke of a time that he attended the same U2 concert as the former James Bond star. Corden alleged that Brosnan pushed him after he was found standing in his space.

Elsewhere in the segment, which featured Khloe Kardashian, Corden refused to name the worst ‘Carpool Karaoke’ singer, instead opting to eat chicken feet.

Watch below:

Meanwhile, more details about Apple Music’s ‘Carpool Karaoke’ spin-off series have emerged.

It was announced last year that the streaming service had commissioned 16 episodes of the popular segment, with Corden not set to host every episode.

Appearing at a Television Critics Association event this week (January 9), Ben Winston, the executive producer of The Late Late Show With James Corden, said: “We’re going to have 16 different hosts.”

According to Deadline, the hosts will include Chelsea Handler, Seth MacFarlane, John Legend and Billy Eichner. Corden will also return for one episode. Corden will pair up with Will Smith, MacFarlane with Ariana Grande, Legend with Alicia Keys and Eichner with Metallica.

Corden said of the news: “I’m still going to see my kid on the weekends. This just became a wonderful platform to see these people in a such an intimate environment. I don’t feel it’s mine.”

There is still no premiere date for Apple Music’s 16-part series.