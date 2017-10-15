"If you don't like that joke, you should probably leave now."

James Corden has come under fire for a controversial joke he made about Harvey Weinstein at a charity event last night (October 14).

Movie producer Harvey Weinstein was fired from his position from his own company last week for the extensive allegations against the mogul for sexual harassment and misconduct. Since then, many women and men within the industry have released statement condemning Weinstein.

James Corden, however, used Weinstein as punchline to a joke as he hosted the annual amfAR gala last night. He began: “It’s been weird this week watching Harvey Weinstein in hot water. Ask any of the women who watched him take a bath, it’s weird.”

Corden’s first joke was met with audile groans which the ‘Late Late Host’ countered with: “I don’t know if whether that groan was because you liked that joke or don’t like that joke. If you don’t like that joke, you should probably leave now.”

Watch Corden’s Harvey Weinstein jokes below.

People on social media were actively critical of Corden’s jokes. Many noted Corden and Weinstein’s previous relationship while others highlighted the damaging nature of how joking about sexual harassment claims “perpetuate widespread denial of what happened”.

Meanwhile, Corden was criticised last month for appearing in a photo with former White House press secretary Sean Spicer at the Emmys. The photo showed Corden kissing Spicer and was slammed for the British comedian’s active “normalising” of fascism.

Earlier today (October 15), footage emerged of Courtney Love warning women about Harvey Weinstein as far back as 2005. Comedian Natasha Leggero can be seen in the footage asking Courtney Love: “Do you have any advice for a young girl moving to Hollywood?”

“Um… I’ll get libelled if I say it,” the singer hesitates, looking off camera before quickly changing her mind and saying: “If Harvey Weinstein invites you to a private party in the Four Seasons? Don’t go.”