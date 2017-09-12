James Corden and Tom Hanks join forces for ‘Carpool Karaoke’ skit

"Well hello young boy!"

James Corden and Tom Hanks have joined forces for a new edition of Carpool Karaoke that sees the pair belting out classic tunes in a yellow school bus.

The skit saw the pair belting out songs including Kim Wilde’s ‘Kids in America’ and featured on XQ: The Super School Project, an hour long special to support America’s education system.

In the brief segment, Corden is seen attempting to order an Uber, only moments before a traditional American school bus pulls up with Hanks at the wheel.

“Well hello young boy!”, Hanks greets the Late Late Show host. “You look like a big baby!”

As the pair begin belting out the Kim Wilde hit, they’re joined by a whole choir of American schoolchildren who provide backing vocals on the track.

Among the other highlights of the TV special were an appearance by Chance The Rapper and Justin Timberlake, before it concluded with Hanks returning once more for an inspirational speech.

“In America, we know that one small step can become a walk on the moon. We know that one simple act of sitting on a bus can inspire an entire movement. We know that 272 words on a hill in Gettysburg can help heal a nation”, he said.

Corden and Hanks previously joined forces for the first ever episode of Corden’s tenure as the host of the Late Late Show, taking part in a brief skit which saw them acting out Tom’s films.