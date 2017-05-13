Jason Bateman “officially signed on” for ‘Arrested Development’ season five

"I'm going to put some miles on the Stair Car this summer," Bateman announced.

Jason Bateman has officially signed on for Arrested Development season five, after taking to Twitter to announce the news.

The actor, best known for playing Michael Bluth on the show, has long been rumoured to return to the series. He officially confirmed it yesterday (May 12).

Taking to Twitter, Bateman wrote; “Look very probable I’m going to put some miles on the Stair Car this summer. Just officially signed on to more ARRESTED DEVELOPMENT today.”

Details of a release date or filming schedule have yet to be announced but Bateman’s tweet alludes that filming for the new series could begin later this year.

Rumours of a fifth season began circulating last July, when Netflix boss Ted Sarandos said that “it was only a matter of when.” Series creator Mitch Hurwitz also suggested that production on new episodes could begin in early 2017, promising fans that it was “very close” to happening.

“It’s what we’re trying to accomplish. Several stories have already been broken and are ready to go. But just like last season, it’s up to figuring out how to work around the actors’ schedules.”

Hurwitz also revealed that one cast member may not return, however. “I may have trouble getting Scott Baio again,” he said of the actor who played Bob Loblaw.

Earlier this year, producer Brian Grazer gave an update on the new series. “I think we’re really close to pulling it off finally,” Grazer said. “All of the actors have agreed to do it and I think they’ve agreed to their compensation structure. That’s been the hardest – it’s all hard… But it should be happening soon.”

Netflix revived the cult US comedy, which originally ran on Fox from 2003-2006, for a belated fourth season in 2015.