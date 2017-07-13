Watch Jason Bateman star in the dark new trailer for Netflix show ‘Ozark’

The 'Arrested Development' actor stars alongside Laura Linney in the new series, which premieres on the streaming service on July 21

A new trailer for the forthcoming Netflix show Ozark has been released, giving a tantalising glimpse of the dark and dramatic nature of the new series.

Jason Bateman will play the lead in the new show (which he also directed for five of its ten opening episodes), which is set to debut on the streaming service in full on July 21. The Arrested Development actor plays Marty alongside Laura Linney’s Wendy, who, along with their two children, have to live with the consequences of Marty’s high-risk job as a money launderer for the second largest drug cartel in Mexico.

With the premiere of Ozark now just eight days away, Netflix have released a new and very dark trailer for the new series. Set in the Missouri Ozarks, the violent new clip previews Marty’s descent from steady financial planner to gang associate – with the likes of rival gangs, the FBI and his own gangland employers following his every move after he steals a sizable sum of money from the cartel.

Watch the new trailer for Ozark below.

Ozark was created by Bill Dubuque, who has previously written the Ben Affleck-starring The Accountant and the legal drama The Judge, which starred Robert Downey Jr.