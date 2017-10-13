‘Game Of Thrones’ star Jason Momoa apologises for rape joke

"I am still severely disappointed in myself"

Game Of Thrones actor Jason Momoa has apologised for a rape joke he made in 2011, after footage of the event has circulated online.

The joke in question was made on a 2011 Comic-Con panel. In it, Momoa – who plays Khal Drogo in the fantasy series – says, “As far as sci-fi and fantasy, I love that there’s so many things you can do, like rip someone’s tongue out of their throat and get away with it, and rape beautiful women.”

Twitter users were understandably outraged by the remark. Watch the clip below.

Now, Momoa has apologised, writing: “I am still severely disappointed in myself at the insensitivity of my remarks that day.”

He continues: “I know my sincerest apology now won’t take away those hurtful words. Rape and sexual harassment can reach anyone and I have seen first hand its painful torment among members of my own family and friends.

“I made a truly tasteless comment. It is unacceptable and I sincerely apologise with a heavy heart for the words I said.”

Check out his full apology below.

I APOLOGISE Aloha j A post shared by Jason Momoa (@prideofgypsies) on Oct 12, 2017 at 4:32pm PDT

Momoa’s Justice League co-star Ben Affleck also issued an apology this week, after he was accused of groping TRL host Hilarie Burton’s breasts during an interview.

Tweeting about Affleck’s response to the ongoing Harvey Weinstein scandal, one Twitter user wrote, “He also grabbed Hilarie Burton’s breasts on TRL once. Everyone forgot though,” to which Burton replied: “I didn’t forget.”

Affleck has responded to Burton’s claims by tweeting: “I acted inappropriately toward Ms. Burton and I sincerely apologize”.