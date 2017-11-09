Jason Momoa hangs out at Belfast pub with ‘Game Of Thrones’ cast

Fans are speculating that Khal Drogo could return to the show after Momoa was pictured with his former co-stars

Jason Momoa has uploaded photos of himself and his former Game Of Thrones co-stars hanging out together in a Belfast pub, sparking speculation that his character Khal Drogo could be set to return to the show.

Momoa, who portrayed Khal Drogo in the first two seasons of the HBO show before being killed off, recently made a trip to Belfast, sharing pictures of himself with showrunners David Benioff and D.B. Weiss, as well as Kit Harington, Kristofer Hivju, Rory Mccann, Liam Cunningham and others.

“Unite the clans,” Momoa wrote in an Instagram caption. “24hrs in Belfast GOT Super honored to once apart of this show. I love seeing all my friends and new ones… Mad crazy love to Dan and David and Every one i saw i know u just started good luck with filming the greatest show in history have fun.” See below.

Fans have since speculated that Momoa’s character could return for a flashback cameo in the show’s final season.

Unite the clans. 24hrs in Belfast GOT Super honored to once apart of this show. I love seeing all my friends and new ones @khivju your a fucking legend Mad crazy love to Dan and David and Every one i saw i know u just started good luck with filming the greatest show in history have fun Aloha Drogo A post shared by Jason Momoa (@prideofgypsies) on Nov 8, 2017 at 11:21pm PST

GoT Cast in Belfast #kitharington #jonsnow #jasonmomoa #belfast #gameofthrones A post shared by Kit Harington (@kitharingtonn) on Nov 9, 2017 at 6:24am PST

Momoa also reunited with GoT co-star Emilia Clarke whilst in Belfast. “Crazy mad insane LOVE for this queen it’s truly like bubbles of giggles are in our bellies when we are together,” Momoa wrote in a caption, also posting a photo of himself and Clarke with Wonder Woman star Gal Gadot.

😍😍😍😍😜😜😜😜😜😜😜And then this happened I’m so honored to know these two amazing women queens goddesses @gal_gadot @emilia_clarke Wonder Woman aka amazing mother warrior aka saves my ass all the time in JL And Khalessi aka mother of Fucking dragons aka my boo aka moon of my life Even i have to fanboy out sometimes. #icantbelievetheyloveme #drogodanywonderwoman #boomforeal. Aloha fanboy A post shared by Jason Momoa (@prideofgypsies) on Nov 5, 2017 at 6:31pm PST

Meanwhile, Momoa recently got “secretly married” to longtime girlfriend Lisa Bonet.

The news comes after Momoa was forced to apologise for a rape joke he made in 2011. The joke in question was made on a 2011 Comic-Con panel, with Momoa saying: “As far as sci-fi and fantasy, I love that there’s so many things you can do, like rip someone’s tongue out of their throat and get away with it, and rape beautiful women.”

Momoa later apologised, writing: “I am still severely disappointed in myself at the insensitivity of my remarks that day.” He continued: “I know my sincerest apology now won’t take away those hurtful words. Rape and sexual harassment can reach anyone and I have seen first hand its painful torment among members of my own family and friends. I made a truly tasteless comment. It is unacceptable and I sincerely apologise with a heavy heart for the words I said.”