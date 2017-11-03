‘Game Of Thrones’ star Jason Momoa got “secretly married” to Lisa Bonet

Reports suggest the pair wed in early October

Jason Momoa, best known for his roles as Khal Drogo in Game Of Thrones and Aquaman in the DC Extended Universe, married actress Lisa Bonet in secret last month, according to reports.

Momoa and Bonet had been dating since 2005 and have two children together. People reports that the couple “wed in early October in a very intimate celebration”. Representatives of the pair have not yet responded to the reports but sources close to the couple confirmed the news.

Bonet is known for her role as Denise Huxtable in The Cosby Show. She was previously married to Lenny Kravitz and is the mother of Zoë Kravitz.

The news comes after Momoa was forced to apologise for a rape joke he made in 2011. The joke in question was made on a 2011 Comic-Con panel, with Momoa saying: “As far as sci-fi and fantasy, I love that there’s so many things you can do, like rip someone’s tongue out of their throat and get away with it, and rape beautiful women.”

Momoa later apologised, writing: “I am still severely disappointed in myself at the insensitivity of my remarks that day.” He continued: “I know my sincerest apology now won’t take away those hurtful words. Rape and sexual harassment can reach anyone and I have seen first hand its painful torment among members of my own family and friends. I made a truly tasteless comment. It is unacceptable and I sincerely apologise with a heavy heart for the words I said.”