Watch Jay-Z and Ryan Gosling’s awkward ‘SNL’ promo video

Rapper appears as musical guest this weekend while Gosling hosts

Ryan Gosling and Jay-Z have appeared in a promo video for this weekend’s Saturday Night Live.

Gosling will host the season premiere of SNL‘s 43rd season on Saturday (September 30), with Jay-Z appearing as musical guest.

In this comically awkward promo clip, Gosling reminds the rapper of the time he watched him at Coachella. “Together again at last,” Gosling quips.

Watch beneath:

Meanwhile, Jay-Z recently hit out at “joke” Donald Trump, saying: “he’s not a very sophisticated man”.

Speaking to Clara Amfo during a recent Radio 1 Live Lounge session, the rapper discussed the political situation in America and the recent neo-nazi violence in Charlottesville.

“I believe that everything that happens in life is for your greatest good, and I don’t think that this is happening if we weren’t prepared to handle it,” he said. “I’m just looking forward to what’s next after that, because usually when things are darkest, then light is on its way. I’m not fearful.”

While he didn’t mention Trump by name, he went on to add: “I believe that we are resilient, especially us as black people and especially the culture. We’ve been through so much more than this guy. This guy, I’m looking at him like, man, this is a joke, with all – I can’t even say with all due respect – with all disrespect. I just think he’s not a very sophisticated man, especially when it comes to the idea of until everyone is free, no one is free. Period. That’s just a fact.”

“We are all linked some kind of way. So if you oppress a certain people, everyone is in danger, karmically and in real life. If I’m being oppressed and you have this big, nice mansion, I’m coming inside there. That’s gonna happen, that’s just how life is. So just on a practical level, that just makes sense. On a spiritual and karmic level, if we’re all children of God, then we’re all brothers and sisters, and at some point, if you’re doing that to your brother, then that can’t last.”