"It’s time for change."

The Walking Dead star Jeffrey Dean Morgan is the latest Hollywood star to speak out about systematic sexual abuse in the film industry.

Morgan’s wife, the One Tree Hill star Hilarie Burton, 35, recently accused actor Ben Affleck of groping her in an interview on MTV’s TRL in 2003, to which Affleck responded by apologising for “acting inappropriately”.

In an interview with Entertainment Tonight, the actor commented on the wave of celebrities coming forward with accusations of sexual abuse.

“I don’t want to make a big deal of it because she didn’t, but I think everything that’s come out in the last couple of weeks, starting with Harvey Weinstein — anybody who has talked about it and even those who haven’t yet are incredibly brave and I think it’s time for change,” the 51-year-old said.

“Hopefully all this stuff is going to change this business. It’s prevalent all over and I’m proud of all these women. All women and my wife.”

Morgan and Burton married in 2014, and recently announced that they are expecting a second child.

“Every single day she does something that amazes me. She has made me such a better person, so I’m a lucky dude,” he commented.

Morgan plays villain Negan in The Walking Dead, which saw its eighth season premier this week.

In the 100th installment of the show, the program took great pains to reference the first ever episode, which was aired in 2012.

Earlier this month, Rick actor Andrew Lincoln said his character was “willing to die” to defeat Morgan’s Negan.