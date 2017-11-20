Jeffrey Tambor confirms ‘Transparent’ departure after sexual assault claims

"This is no longer the job I signed up for four years ago."

Jeffrey Tambor has confirmed that he is leaving Transparent after facing accusations of sexual harassment on the set of the Amazon drama.

The actor, who plays Maura Pfefferman on the Emmy-winning drama, has been accused of assaulting two women including his assistant, Van Barnes.

But while Tambor has categorically denied any claims of wrongdoing, he has now announced that he will not be returning to the drama for a fifth season.

“Playing Maura Pfefferman on Transparent has been one of the greatest privileges and creative experiences of my life”, Tambor told Deadline.

“What has become clear over the past weeks, however, is that this is no longer the job I signed up for four years ago.

“I’ve already made clear my deep regret if any action of mine was ever misinterpreted by anyone as being aggressive, but the idea I would deliberately harass anyone is simply and utterly untrue.”

He added: “Given the politicised atmosphere that seems to have afflicted our set, I don’t see how I an return to Transparent.”

Tambor’s departure comes after it was previously claimed that showrunners were considering writing his character out of the show in the wake of the allegations.

Last week, a second actress came forward to claim that she was sexually harassed by Tambor, alleging that he made a string of sexually charged comments and forced himself on her during an incident that “got physical”.

Tabor subsequently described her allegations as “baseless”.