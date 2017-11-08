Jeffrey Tambor responds to sexual harassment allegations

'Arrested Development' and 'Transparent' actor denies claims made by former assistant

Arrested Development and Transparent star Jeffrey Tambor has responded to allegations of sexual harassment, “vehemently” denying accusations and describing them as “baseless”.

According to Deadline, the actor has been accused of “implied inappropriate behaviour” by former assistant Van Barnes. The claims were made in a private Facebook post by Barnes, it has been reported.

Tambor has responded in a statement, saying: “I am aware that a former disgruntled assistant of mine has made a private post implying that I had acted in an improper manner toward her. I adamantly and vehemently reject and deny any and all implication and allegation that I have ever engaged in any improper behaviour toward this person or any other person I have ever worked with. I am appalled and distressed by this baseless allegation.”

A spokesperson for Amazon Studios, producers of Transparent, has confirmed that the company is investigating the claims and is “in the process of speaking to members of the Transparent production and Tambor personally”.

Barnes, a transgender woman, previously appeared in Caitlyn Jenner’s I Am Cait documentary show, as well as the Amazon anthology series This is Me.

The news comes just weeks after Amazon Studios head Roy Price resigned over sexual harassment claims. Price was accused of misconduct by Man in the High Castle producer Isa Hackett, who alleged that Price had repeatedly and inappropriately propositioned her during an Amazon party at Comic-Con 2015 in San Diego.