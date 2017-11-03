Watch Jennifer Lawrence ask Kim Kardashian really awkward questions

Lawrence was the guest host of 'Jimmy Kimmel Live' last night

Jennifer Lawrence interviewed Kim Kardashian on Jimmy Kimmel Live last night (October 2), asking the reality TV star a series of awkward questions.

Lawrence was the guest host of Thursday’s episode of the US late-night show and Kardashian was her main guest.

During the chat, Lawrence asked Kardashian things like which family member she would kill last, which of her siblings lost their virginity first and what her and Kanye wear to bed.

You can watch the full interview in the video below:

Meanwhile, Jennifer Lawrence recently opened up about her experiences of misconduct and harassment towards women in Hollywood, revealing that she was once forced to participate in a “nude line-up” during her early career.

Lawrence made the comments during a speech at Elle‘s Women in Hollywood event last month (October 16) in Beverly Hills. “When I was much younger and starting out, I was told by producers of a film to lose 15 pounds in two weeks,” she said. “During this time a female producer had me do a nude line-up with about five women who were much, much, thinner than me. We are stood side-by-side with only tape on covering our privates.”

“After that degrading and humiliating line-up, the female producer told me I should use the naked photos of myself as inspiration for my diet,” Lawrence added. Lawrence said that when she approached a male producer about the incident, he responded by saying that he “didn’t know why everyone thought I was so fat” and that “he thought I was ‘perfectly fuckable.'”

Describing herself as feeling “trapped” by the experience, Lawrence added: “I let myself be treated a certain way because I felt I had to for my career.” “I’m still learning that I don’t have to smile when a man makes me uncomfortable,” she continued. “Every human being should have the power to be treated with respect because they’re human.”

“In all of the sadness, I think it’s been oddly unifying,” she added. “It’s so fundamental to the female experience to be mistreated and feel ashamed of it.”