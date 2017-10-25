Jeremy Corbyn is set to appear on ‘Gogglebox’

The Labour Leader will appear alongside a "mystery celebrity"

Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn is set to appear on Channel 4 TV show Gogglebox.

The reality TV show, which films a number of ‘ordinary’ people as they watch popular television shows from the previous week, returns this week, and later in the series is set to host a celebrity special as part of the Stand Up To Cancer fundraiser.

According to the BBC, the show will be filmed this weekend, with Corbyn sharing a sofa with a mystery celebrity guest. It is not yet known which shows the Labour leader will be watching, though he has expressed a semi-secret love for Eastenders in the past.

Jeremy Corbyn will appear on Gogglebox on November 3.

Recently, Jeremy Corbyn got in on the ‘Man’s Not Hot’ meme.

The meme in question originates from a recent BBC Radio 1Xtra video by British comedian Michael Dapaah, who delivered a parody freelance under the guise of his character Roadman Shaq/Big Shaq.

In the video, Dapaah freestyled: “I tell her man’s not hot, I tell her man’s not hot / The girl told me, ‘Take off your jacket’ / I said, ‘Babes, man’s not hot’”.

Now, during a recent public appearance at this year’s Labour Party Conference, the party’s leader Corbyn was asked on stage if he wanted to take off his jacket, to which he replied: “The man’s not hot”.