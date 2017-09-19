Jeremy Corbyn and an Arsenal player trolled Piers Morgan in Spanish on Twitter

Morgan recently explained how the Labour leader 'shut' him out of a conversation with Hector Bellerin

Jeremy Corbyn and Arsenal footballer Hector Bellerin recently teamed up to troll Piers Morgan on Twitter.

Morgan recently told of an awkward encounter between the trio in a Daily Mail column, writing of the incident: “Later, fellow Arsenal fan Jeremy Corbyn came over to speak to [Bellerin]. When I tried to interrupt, the Labour leader – whose wife is Mexican – promptly switched to fluent Spanish to shut me out of the conversation.”

Responding to Morgan’s version of events, Spanish right-back Bellerin tweeted: “Come on mate, don’t take it personally”.

Corbyn and Bellerin then engaged in a Spanish language conversation over Twitter, with the Labour leader describing it as a “pleasure” to meet the player and that it was “best to not say it what we were talking about”. Bellerin returned the compliments too.

Morgan has since responded to the exchange, tweeting in Spanish that “Wenger Out” is the same in both languages, alluding to calls for the Arsenal manager to be sacked. See his tweets below.

Earlier this month, Piers Morgan defended Bake Off judge Paul Hollywood against critics of his Nazi uniform costume.

Morgan told viewers of Good Morning Britain, “I feel sorry for him in a way,” explaining that, “obviously lots of people in programmes like ‘Allo ‘Allo! and Dad’s Army wore Nazi uniforms.” He added: “this was not about supporting Nazis but about shows like ‘Allo ‘Allo!. They were hugely popular, especially with heroes and villains-themed parties. It didn’t mean people supported what they did. It’s fancy dress and in a way you’re lampooning them.”

Morgan also suggested that the “timescale” meant “the mood was a bit different even then.”