Jeremy Piven accused of sexual assault by third woman

Actor denies claims, saying: "This simply did not happen"

Actor Jeremy Piven is facing a third allegation of sexual assault after an advertising executive came forward to claim that the star assaulted her in October 2003.

The Entourage actor – who played Ari Gold in the hit show and its spin-off feature film – was recently accused of sexual assault by actresses Ariane Bellamar and Cassidy Freeman, allegations he “unequivocally denied” in a previous statement.

Now, an advertising executive named Tiffany Bacon Scourby has told People that Piven assaulted her at the Trump International Hotel & Tower in New York City the day after they met at a work event.

“He jumped on top of me,” Scourby claims. “I tried to push him off and he forced me to the ground.” Scourby says that Piven then exposed his genitals and began rubbing himself against her body, holding her down as he ejaculated.

In a statement, Piven has categorically denied Scourby’s claims, stating: “Let me be absolutely clear, this simply did not happen. I would never force myself on a woman, ever. I cannot speak as to why a person would create a story like this.”

A representative for Piven also said that if the actor were to take a polygraph test it “would have clearly proven this allegation to be entirely fabricated, a complete lie,” adding: “He’s now looking at legal options.”

Both HBO (who produced Entourage) and CBS (who produce Piven’s new Wisdom of the Crowd show) issued statements following the initial allegations facing Piven.

CBS said: “We are aware of the media reports and are looking into the matter.”

HBO’s statement read: “Today, via the press reports, is the first we are hearing about Ariane Bellamar’s allegations concerning Jeremy Piven. Everyone at HBO and our productions is aware that zero tolerance for sexual harassment is our policy. Anyone experiencing an unsafe working environment has several avenues for making complaints that we take very seriously.”