Jerry Seinfeld’s ‘Comedians In Cars Getting Coffee’ is coming to Netflix

New episodes and old ones heading to the streaming service

Jerry Seinfeld’s Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee series is headed to Netflix, with the streaming service airing previous and new episodes from later this year.

The show – which has a pretty self-explanatory premise – sees the former Seinfeld sitcom star riding in vintage cars with famous comedians before sitting down for a coffee and chat.

The web series has aired on Sony’s streaming service Crackle for nine seasons, receiving three Emmy nominations.

The Hollywood Reporter now reports that Seinfeld has signed a “multifaceted production deal” with Netflix and is set to film two “two new stand-up specials”. Seinfeld will also “help develop scripted and unscripted programming” for the streaming service.

24 new episodes of Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee have been commissioned, the first coming later this year.

“Jerry is known the world over as both a great TV innovator and beloved comic voice,” Netflix chief content officer Ted Sarandos says in a statement. “We are incredibly proud to welcome him to the Netflix comedy family.”

Seinfeld adds: “When I first started thinking about Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee, the entire Netflix business model consisted of mailing out DVDs in envelopes. I love that we are now joining together, both at very different points. I am also very excited to be working with Ted Sarandos at Netflix, a guy and a place that not only have the same enthusiasm for the art of stand-up comedy as I do, but the most amazing technology platform to deliver it in a way that has never existed before. I am really quite charged up to be moving there.”

Previous Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee guests include Larry David, Ricky Gervais, Will Ferrell, Jim Carrey, Chris Rock, Louis CK and Barack Obama.