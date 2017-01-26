Jerry Seinfeld criticised over ‘Black Lives Matter’ joke

Star made a controversial pun to promote a new episode of 'Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee'

Jerry Seinfeld has come under fire for making a joke that included a pun on the Black Lives Matter movement.

The comedian and former sitcom star was tweeting to promote a new episode of his Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee series on Thursday (January 26), starring Lewis Black.

He wrote: “New! Comedians In Cars Getting Coffee. Lewis Black. Black’s life matters.” See that tweet below.

Seinfeld has since been criticised for the joke, with one Twitter user writing: “Perhaps poor taste to use a legitimate movement for a pun about a white guy”. Another added: “huge fan but come on bro.. SMH.” One Twitter user said the joke showed the star to be “out of touch”.

Jerry Seinfeld has not yet responded to the criticism.

Meanwhile, Seinfeld’s Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee series is headed to Netflix, with the streaming service airing previous and new episodes from later this year.

The show – which has a pretty self-explanatory premise – sees the former Seinfeld sitcom star riding in vintage cars with famous comedians before sitting down for a coffee and chat.

The web series has aired on Sony’s streaming service Crackle for nine seasons, receiving three Emmy nominations.

The Hollywood Reporter now reports that Seinfeld has signed a “multifaceted production deal” with Netflix and is set to film two “two new stand-up specials”. Seinfeld will also “help develop scripted and unscripted programming” for the streaming service.

24 new episodes of Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee have been commissioned, the first coming later this year.