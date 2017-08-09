Jerry Seinfeld is finally embracing hugging

Comedian shares a photo of himself in front of a mural depicting him rejecting Kesha's offer of a hug

Jerry Seinfeld has shared a photo of himself hugging his manager in front of a mural of him famously rejecting a hug from Kesha.

The mural refers to an incident in June when the singer interrupted the Seinfeld star during an interview to ask for a hug. After dodging Kesha’s advances, Seinfeld told the interviewer: “I don’t know who that was”.

Seinfeld has now uploaded a photo of himself in front of a mural in Melbourne that depicts the incident. It shows the comedian hugging his manager. “Me and my Manager of three decades, @georgeshapiro enjoying

Melbourne,” he wrote on Twitter.

After the clip went viral online, leading Kesha fans to declare that Seinfeld is “over”, the comedian then explained why he chose not to hug Kesha, revealing that he didn’t know who Kesha was.

Kesha later discussed the incident, speaking to SiriusXM’s Hits 1 in Hollywood. “I shoulda known better,” Kesha admitted. “I’ve seen the [Seinfeld] hugging episode, that was my fault.” She also said that the incident made her think “‘Wow, maybe I should stop trying to hug everyone and like attacking them'”, before changing her mind: “I was like, ‘Fuck that! No! I like hugging, hugging is magical, hugging is beautiful.'”