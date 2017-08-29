Watch the first trailer for Jerry Seinfeld’s new Netflix stand-up special

'Jerry Before Seinfeld' will premiere on the streaming service on September 19

The first trailer for Jerry Seinfeld‘s forthcoming Netflix stand-up special has been released – watch the new clip for Jerry Before Seinfeld below.

The new special, which will land on the streaming service on September 19, will see the comedian muse on such topics as his childhood and his early rise to fame. The show was filmed at The Comic Strip club in New York City, where Seinfeld made his name as a performer during the early days of his career.

The first trailer for the hour-long special has been released today (August 29), giving fans a glimpse of Seinfeld’s new stand-up show. Clips of the comedian on stage are interspersed with never-before-seen footage from his childhood, while he also clarifies that part of the show will see him return to some of the early jokes which, as the synopsis states, “put him on the comedy map.”

Watch the new trailer for Jerry Before Seinfeld below.

The forthcoming stand-up special is part of a new deal Seinfeld signed with the streaming service that will also involve the production of new episodes of his popular web series Comedians In Cars Getting Coffee, as well as another stand-up special in the near future.